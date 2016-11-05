Latisha Markins accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Latisha Markins, APRN
Overview of Latisha Markins, APRN
Latisha Markins, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Elizabethtown, KY.
Latisha Markins works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Latisha Markins' Office Locations
-
1
Intensive Health1690 Ring Rd Ste 230, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (800) 545-9031
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Latisha Markins?
She is very smart, very perceptive, very concerned with her patients. You won't find anyone better.
About Latisha Markins, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699039248
Frequently Asked Questions
Latisha Markins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Latisha Markins works at
Latisha Markins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Latisha Markins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Latisha Markins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Latisha Markins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.