Latonya Dunson, NP
Overview of Latonya Dunson, NP
Latonya Dunson, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dayton, OH.
Latonya Dunson works at
Latonya Dunson's Office Locations
Oak Street Health Walnut Hills1431 Wayne Ave, Dayton, OH 45410 Directions (937) 230-3042
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Latonya Dunson, NP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1073952578
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Latonya Dunson using Healthline FindCare.
Latonya Dunson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
