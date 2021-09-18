Latoya Clark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Latoya Clark, LPC
Overview
Latoya Clark, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX.

Locations
- 1 7725 Sandra St, Houston, TX 77016 Directions (832) 561-0455
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna

Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly therapist, always gets down to the bottom of the problem and sets goals for everyone to meet. She cares for her patients and is always available. Communication, Trust, Honesty, Respectful, Caring, and so much more when it comes to knowing Ms. Latoya Clark. I highly recommend Ms.Clark, she’s amazing with children and they adore her.
About Latoya Clark, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1790240810

9 patients have reviewed Latoya Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.
