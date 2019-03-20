See All Nurse Practitioners in Virginia Beach, VA
Latoya Kearney

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (17)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Latoya Kearney

Latoya Kearney is a Nurse Practitioner in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Latoya Kearney works at Sentara Medical Group in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Latoya Kearney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sentara Behavioral Health Specialists - First Colonial Road
    1020 First Colonial Rd Ste A, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 395-1850
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Latoya Kearney

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861856577
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Virginia Commonwealth University, B.S., Nursing
