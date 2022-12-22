Laura Alcantar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Alcantar, FNP-C
Overview of Laura Alcantar, FNP-C
Laura Alcantar, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in El Paso, TX.
Laura Alcantar's Office Locations
Blum Health600 Sunland Park Dr Ste 1-400, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 490-7491
Blum Health2150 Trawood Dr # B-201, El Paso, TX 79935 Directions (915) 490-7491
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Laura Alcantar is incredible. Not only has she taken great care of my health, but she is also lovely to speak with at every appointment. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and care for a patient. The office staff is equally enjoyable & professional, making the experience there even more pleasurable. I highly recommend Laura.
About Laura Alcantar, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417346693
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Alcantar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Alcantar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Laura Alcantar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Alcantar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Alcantar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Alcantar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.