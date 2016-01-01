Laura Alderman, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Alderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Alderman, LPC
Overview
Laura Alderman, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA.
Laura Alderman works at
Locations
-
1
Laura Lane Alderman, LPC-S, LMFT, NCC, Shreveport, LA2520 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (318) 469-3335
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Alderman?
About Laura Alderman, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1184875890
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana Tech University
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Alderman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Alderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Alderman works at
16 patients have reviewed Laura Alderman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Alderman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Alderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Alderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.