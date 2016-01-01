See All Counselors in Shreveport, LA
Laura Alderman, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Laura Alderman, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Laura Alderman, LPC is a Counselor in Shreveport, LA. 

Laura Alderman works at Laura Lane Alderman, LPC-S, LMFT, NCC, Shreveport, LA in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Leslie Boyett, LPC
Leslie Boyett, LPC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Laura Lane Alderman, LPC-S, LMFT, NCC, Shreveport, LA
    2520 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 469-3335

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Activation Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Depression Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Alderman?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laura Alderman, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Alderman, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Alderman to family and friends

    Laura Alderman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Alderman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Alderman, LPC.

    About Laura Alderman, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184875890
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana Tech University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Alderman, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Alderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Alderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Alderman works at Laura Lane Alderman, LPC-S, LMFT, NCC, Shreveport, LA in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Laura Alderman’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Laura Alderman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Alderman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Alderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Alderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Laura Alderman, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.