Laura Almore accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Laura Almore, LMFT
Laura Almore, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Baytown, TX.
Legacy Community Health Services Inc6730 Independence Blvd, Baytown, TX 77521 Directions (713) 351-7360
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1841512852
