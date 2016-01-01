See All Family Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Laura Areheart, PA-C

Family Medicine
Laura Areheart, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Laura Areheart works at Novant Health Primary Care South End in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Primary Care South End
    2400 South Blvd Ste 103, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1080
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Laura Areheart, PA-C

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1598277592
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

