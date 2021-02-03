See All Nurse Practitioners in Durham, NC
Laura Bach, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.9 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Laura Bach, PMHNP-BC

Laura Bach, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Durham, NC. 

Laura Bach works at Sevenhill Associates P.A. in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Bach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sevenhill Associates P.A.
    5318 Nc Highway 55, Durham, NC 27713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 544-4300
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Laura Bach, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437263720
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Bach, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Bach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Bach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Bach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Bach works at Sevenhill Associates P.A. in Durham, NC. View the full address on Laura Bach’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Laura Bach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Bach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Bach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Bach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

