Laura Bellew, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (2)
Overview of Laura Bellew, MSN

Laura Bellew, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Bellew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    201 Cedar Se Sutie # 7600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 (505) 563-2500
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Oct 25, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Laura Bellew, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881684199
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Bellew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Laura Bellew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Bellew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Bellew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Bellew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

