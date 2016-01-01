Laura Beltran accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Beltran
Overview
Laura Beltran is a Psychologist in Santa Maria, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1125 E Clark Ave Ste A1-3, Santa Maria, CA 93455 Directions (805) 448-7469
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Beltran?
About Laura Beltran
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1780801571
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Beltran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Beltran speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Laura Beltran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Beltran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Beltran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Beltran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.