Laura Biehle, PA-C

Dermatology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Laura Biehle, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. 

Laura Biehle works at Medical Dermatology Specialists, Inc. in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Dermatology Specialists PC
    5730 Glenridge Dr Ste T100, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 939-9220
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:15pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 18, 2022
Laura was sweet, understanding and has great bedside manners. Wish I could go to her for all my health needs.
MV — Apr 18, 2022
Photo: Laura Biehle, PA-C
About Laura Biehle, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1932762218
Frequently Asked Questions

Laura Biehle, PA-C is accepting new patients.

Laura Biehle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Laura Biehle works at Medical Dermatology Specialists, Inc. in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Laura Biehle’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Laura Biehle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Biehle.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Biehle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Biehle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

