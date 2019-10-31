See All Clinical Psychologists in Scarsdale, NY
Dr. Laura Bologh, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Laura Bologh, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Scarsdale, NY. They graduated from Penn State University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    45 Popham Rd Apt 1H, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 725-3545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Affective Disorders, Psychotic
Depressive Disorders
Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Affective Disorders, Psychotic Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.4
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
Oct 31, 2019
I have seen Dr. Bologh since I was a teenager. Dr. Bologh has expertly guided me through difficult times. I can’t think of anyone else that I would have wanted to work with during that difficult time.
— Oct 31, 2019
Photo: Dr. Laura Bologh, PHD
About Dr. Laura Bologh, PHD

  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831278696
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Penn State University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laura Bologh, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bologh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bologh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bologh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bologh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bologh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bologh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

