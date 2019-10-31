Dr. Laura Bologh, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bologh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Bologh, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laura Bologh, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Scarsdale, NY. They graduated from Penn State University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 45 Popham Rd Apt 1H, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 725-3545
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Bologh since I was a teenager. Dr. Bologh has expertly guided me through difficult times. I can’t think of anyone else that I would have wanted to work with during that difficult time.
About Dr. Laura Bologh, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1831278696
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University
