Laura Bothe, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Laura Bothe, CRNP

Laura Bothe, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MD. 

Laura Bothe works at Zaneb Beams MD FAAP in Columbia, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Bothe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Zaneb Beams MD FAAP
    10794 HICKORY RIDGE RD, Columbia, MD 21044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 832-9260
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Dec 01, 2021
    Laura was very understanding and listened to my concerns. She made me feel very comfortable. Highly recommend.
    — Dec 01, 2021
    About Laura Bothe, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396393955
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Bothe, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Bothe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Bothe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Bothe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Bothe works at Zaneb Beams MD FAAP in Columbia, MD. View the full address on Laura Bothe’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Laura Bothe. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Bothe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Bothe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Bothe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

