Dr. Laura Boucher, PHD is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Dr. Boucher is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.
Dr. Laura Boucher, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laura Boucher, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Boucher works at
Locations
Uw Medicine Harborview Medical Center
325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
(206) 543-7576
Monday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boucher has helped me through a tough time during Covid. She is a compassionate listener and has brought more positive thinking my way along with presenting some new ideas that I've put into practice. She has made a difference!
About Dr. Laura Boucher, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1710397922
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boucher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boucher works at
Dr. Boucher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boucher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boucher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boucher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.