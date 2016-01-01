Dr. Laura Burger, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Burger, OD
Overview of Dr. Laura Burger, OD
Dr. Laura Burger, OD is an Optometrist in Ann Arbor, MI.
Dr. Burger works at
Dr. Burger's Office Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare2623 Plymouth Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105 Directions (248) 221-2226
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Burger?
About Dr. Laura Burger, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1023530680
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burger accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burger works at
Dr. Burger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.