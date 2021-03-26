Laura Burton, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Burton, APRN is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Sandy, UT.
Diabetes and Endocrine Treatment Specialists7410 S Creek Rd Ste 100, Sandy, UT 84093 Directions (801) 816-1010
- Cigna
Laura is great.
- General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942390539
- Westminster College
Laura Burton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Burton accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Laura Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Burton.
