General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Laura Burton, APRN

Laura Burton, APRN is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Sandy, UT. 

Laura Burton works at Diabetes & Endocrine Treatment Specialists in Sandy, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Burton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diabetes and Endocrine Treatment Specialists
    7410 S Creek Rd Ste 100, Sandy, UT 84093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 816-1010
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 26, 2021
    Laura is great.
    Anna — Mar 26, 2021
    Photo: Laura Burton, APRN
    About Laura Burton, APRN

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942390539
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Westminster College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Burton, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Burton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Burton works at Diabetes & Endocrine Treatment Specialists in Sandy, UT. View the full address on Laura Burton’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Laura Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Burton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Burton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Burton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

