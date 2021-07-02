Laura Bush has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Bush, CFNP
Overview of Laura Bush, CFNP
Laura Bush, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Laura Bush's Office Locations
- 1 7317 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Directions (505) 262-2481
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful
About Laura Bush, CFNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548541550
Frequently Asked Questions
