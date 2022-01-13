See All Nurse Practitioners in Baltimore, MD
Laura Clayton, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Laura Clayton, CRNP

Laura Clayton, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. 

Laura Clayton works at John Hopkins Op Pharmacy At Weinberg in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Clayton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John Hopkins Op Pharmacy At Weinberg
    401 N Broadway St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-5000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Laura Clayton, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770145054
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Clayton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Clayton works at John Hopkins Op Pharmacy At Weinberg in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Laura Clayton’s profile.

    Laura Clayton has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Clayton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Clayton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Clayton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

