Dr. Laura Cohen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laura Cohen, PHD is a Psychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Locations
2699 Stirling Rd Ste C304, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Directions
(954) 893-7110
Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 1:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 1:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Listened to help us find a resolution. Was patient and kind. Gave excellent feedback.
About Dr. Laura Cohen, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1730176892
Frequently Asked Questions
