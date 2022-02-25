Laura Cueva-Miller accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Cueva-Miller, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Cueva-Miller, MFT is a Clinical Psychologist in Riverside, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 3590 Central Ave Ste 202, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Cueva-Miller?
Dr. Cueva-Miller has been the best therapist I’ve ever had. I felt heard and understood. She helped me broaden my perspective not by telling me to do this, this, and this, but led me to insight, while she provided the information and tools to help me change. I never felt I was being talked at; rather, she saw me and talked to me in a way that got through profoundly. It took time to learn how to use some skills because of their novelty; I needed reinforcement. She practiced with me during sessions. She gave effortless patience, encouragement when needed. When I moved away from the area, the impactful sessions led to much growth in healthy coping skills. She helped me get to a point where I needed therapy less and less, but I continued because I enjoyed the cathartic release of mental fallacies by talking it through. Overall, she taught me “tools” that helped me manage life’s struggles outside of therapy and with a generous amount of compassion and grace. I’m grateful—very grateful.
About Laura Cueva-Miller, MFT
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1629094057
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Cueva-Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Cueva-Miller speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Laura Cueva-Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Cueva-Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Cueva-Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Cueva-Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.