Laura Cunningham, PA
Overview
Laura Cunningham, PA is a Physician Assistant in West Des Moines, IA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1441 29th St Ste 211, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 227-6065
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I have ever had.
About Laura Cunningham, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326424904
