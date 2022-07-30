See All Clinical Psychologists in Hillsborough, NJ
Dr. Laura Demarzo, ED.D

Clinical Psychology
2.7 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Laura Demarzo, ED.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hillsborough, NJ. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    491 Amwell Rd Bldg 1, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 (908) 431-9200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Individual Therapy
Anxiety
Depression
Individual Therapy

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Laura Demarzo, ED.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255372603
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Demarzo, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Demarzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarzo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demarzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demarzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

