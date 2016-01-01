See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Laura Dixon, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Laura Dixon, ARNP

Laura Dixon, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Laura Dixon works at UofL Physicians - Neurology in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Dixon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frazier Rehab Institute (Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders)
    220 Abraham Flexner Way Ste 606, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 582-7654
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    About Laura Dixon, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245485085
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Dixon, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Dixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Dixon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Dixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Dixon works at UofL Physicians - Neurology in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Laura Dixon’s profile.

    Laura Dixon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Dixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Dixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Dixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

