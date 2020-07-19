Laura Edwards, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Edwards, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Edwards, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Laura Edwards works at
Locations
Cigna Queen Creek Medical Office6811 E Superstition Springs Blvd, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 641-4023Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cigna Medical Group5735 E McKellips Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (800) 233-3264
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Laura Edwards is Excellent! She listens, is a very nice individual!
About Laura Edwards, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1467894287
Laura Edwards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Edwards accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Edwards works at
3 patients have reviewed Laura Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.