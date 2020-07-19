See All Nurse Practitioners in Mesa, AZ
Laura Edwards, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Laura Edwards, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Laura Edwards works at Cigna Medical Group in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cigna Queen Creek Medical Office
    Cigna Queen Creek Medical Office
6811 E Superstition Springs Blvd, Mesa, AZ 85209
(480) 641-4023
Friday
8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cigna Medical Group
    Cigna Medical Group
5735 E McKellips Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85215
(800) 233-3264
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 19, 2020
    Laura Edwards is Excellent! She listens, is a very nice individual!
    Vicky Esperanza — Jul 19, 2020
    Photo: Laura Edwards, NP
    About Laura Edwards, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467894287
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

