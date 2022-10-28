Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Fernandez, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Laura Fernandez, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3 Shircliff Way Ste 601, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (786) 413-0336
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is patient with you and respectful of your feelings. She allow you to express yourself in away that doesn’t make you feel like you are crazy or slow. She is a great dr.
About Dr. Laura Fernandez, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1659880060
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
