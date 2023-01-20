See All Nurse Practitioners in Lincoln, NE
Laura Fick, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Laura Fick, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Laura Fick, APRN

Laura Fick, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE. 

Laura Fick works at Care Navigation Clinic in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Laura Fick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Care Navigation Clinic
    245 S 84th St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 219-7748
  2. 2
    Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine & Internal Medicine
    4333 S 86th St, Lincoln, NE 68526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 483-8500
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Fick?

    Jan 20, 2023
    Always a good visit. Takes time to review, discuss care, options, and follow up when needed.
    Provider visits — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laura Fick, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Fick, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Fick to family and friends

    Laura Fick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Fick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Fick, APRN.

    About Laura Fick, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366750283
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Fick, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Fick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Fick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Fick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Fick works at Care Navigation Clinic in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Laura Fick’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Laura Fick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Fick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Fick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Fick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Laura Fick, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.