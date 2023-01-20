Laura Fick, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Fick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Fick, APRN
Overview of Laura Fick, APRN
Laura Fick, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lincoln, NE.
Laura Fick works at
Laura Fick's Office Locations
Care Navigation Clinic245 S 84th St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 219-7748
Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine & Internal Medicine4333 S 86th St, Lincoln, NE 68526 Directions (402) 483-8500Monday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always a good visit. Takes time to review, discuss care, options, and follow up when needed.
About Laura Fick, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366750283
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Fick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Fick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Fick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Laura Fick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Fick.
