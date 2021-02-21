Dr. Fisher accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Fisher, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laura Fisher, PHD is a Psychologist in Bartlesville, OK.
Locations
Laura E Fisher Phd Inc415 S Dewey Ave Ste 301, Bartlesville, OK 74003 Directions (918) 336-7090
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fisher was outstanding!! I recommend her HIGHLY! The courts (Judge Drieling in particular) didn't come through, but Dr. Fisher was top-notch!
About Dr. Laura Fisher, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1003801762
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.