Laura Ford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Ford, LPC
Overview
Laura Ford, LPC is a Counselor in Alexandria, LA.
Laura Ford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hope Clinical Services5615d Jackson St, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 419-7260
- 2 5615 Jackson St # D, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 442-9999
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Ford?
Laura is an amazing counselor. She really listens and is easy to talk to. Years of experience shows when she is providing counseling.
About Laura Ford, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1073744181
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Ford works at
3 patients have reviewed Laura Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Ford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.