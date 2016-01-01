Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frakey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD
Overview of Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD
Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida / Shands Medical Center.
Dr. Frakey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frakey's Office Locations
-
1
East Bay Neurology333 School St Ste 216, Pawtucket, RI 02860 Directions (401) 722-7300
-
2
Gasper Neurology, LTD900 Reservoir Ave, Providence, RI 02910 Directions (401) 714-0222Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frakey?
About Dr. Laura Frakey, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1720260805
Education & Certifications
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Houston / University Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frakey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frakey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frakey works at
Dr. Frakey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frakey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frakey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frakey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.