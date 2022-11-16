Laura Galbraith, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Galbraith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Galbraith, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Galbraith, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, MD.

Locations
Wilmer Eye Institute At Columbia10700 Charter Dr Ste 205, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (443) 546-1550
Johns Hopkins University4940 Eastern Ave Bldg A, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-0101
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Loved that she has Saturday hours. Very helpful. Easy to get appointments.
About Laura Galbraith, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Galbraith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Galbraith accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Galbraith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Laura Galbraith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Galbraith.
