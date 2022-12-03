Laura Gerencer, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Gerencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Gerencer, FNP-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holland, MI.
SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd # 1, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 494-5800
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was very helpful and urgent about my issue
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1013429323
Laura Gerencer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Gerencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Laura Gerencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Gerencer.
