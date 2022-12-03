See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Holland, MI
Laura Gerencer, FNP-BC

Internal Medicine
4.7 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Laura Gerencer, FNP-BC

Laura Gerencer, FNP-BC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Holland, MI. 

Laura Gerencer works at SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland in Holland, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Gerencer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland
    588 E Lakewood Blvd # 1, Holland, MI 49424 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 494-5800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    She was very helpful and urgent about my issue
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    About Laura Gerencer, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013429323
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Gerencer, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Gerencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Gerencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Gerencer works at SHMG Internal Medicine & Family Medicine - Holland in Holland, MI. View the full address on Laura Gerencer’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Laura Gerencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Gerencer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Gerencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Gerencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

