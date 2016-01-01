Laura Gettler, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Gettler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Gettler, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Laura Gettler, FNP
Laura Gettler, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN.
Laura Gettler works at
Laura Gettler's Office Locations
-
1
River Park Family Medicine1122 S IRONWOOD DR, South Bend, IN 46615 Directions (574) 335-8399
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Laura Gettler, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114499654
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Gettler accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Gettler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Gettler works at
