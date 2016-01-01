Laura Graafland accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Graafland, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Laura Graafland, NP
Laura Graafland, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Laura Graafland works at
Laura Graafland's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-1945Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Graafland?
About Laura Graafland, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336689082
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Graafland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Graafland works at
Laura Graafland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Graafland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Graafland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Graafland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.