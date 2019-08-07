See All Nurse Practitioners in Vero Beach, FL
Laura Graze, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Laura Graze, ARNP

Laura Graze, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Vero Beach, FL. 

Laura Graze works at Whole Family Health Center, Vero Beach, FL, Vero Beach, FL in Vero Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Pierce, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Graze's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Whole Family Health Center Inc.
    981 37th Pl, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 257-5785
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Whole Family Health Center
    725 N US HIGHWAY 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 468-9900
    Monday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Laura Graze, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588087571
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Graze, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Graze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Graze has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Graze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Laura Graze. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Graze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Graze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Graze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

