See All Pediatricians in Folsom, CA
Laura Gunther-Maher, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Laura Gunther-Maher, NP

Pediatrics
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Laura Gunther-Maher, NP

Laura Gunther-Maher, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Folsom, CA. 

Laura Gunther-Maher works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Gunther-Maher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    1561 Creekside Dr Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Gunther-Maher?

    Jun 02, 2017
    Laura is amazing! We have been seeing her since my 11 year old was 2. Take all three of my kiddos here and wouldn't want to go anywhere else. She's attentive and her attention to detail is amazing! She takes the time to thoroughly explains things and make sure we have covered everything even in a last min sick child appointment. My kids love her!
    Sara Reese in Cameron Park Ca — Jun 02, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laura Gunther-Maher, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Gunther-Maher, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Gunther-Maher to family and friends

    Laura Gunther-Maher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Gunther-Maher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Gunther-Maher, NP.

    About Laura Gunther-Maher, NP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1982760559
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Hospital Of Folsom

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Gunther-Maher, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Gunther-Maher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Gunther-Maher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Gunther-Maher works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Laura Gunther-Maher’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Laura Gunther-Maher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Gunther-Maher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Gunther-Maher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Gunther-Maher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.