Laura Handley, LPC

Counseling
2.8 (4)
Overview

Laura Handley, LPC is a Counselor in Plano, TX. 

Laura Handley works at Dh Care Services LLC in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dh Care Services LLC
    1400 Preston Rd Ste 400, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 665-9818
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 23, 2021
    Laura Handley has been my counselor for several years. She is understanding, trustworthy and realistic. When I'm struggling with anxiety, depression and eating disorders, she provides a safe place for me to land. Even with the right meds, I don't expect to be cured. However, she provides great guidance and coping strategies, allowing me to recover and move forward.
    About Laura Handley, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952434938
