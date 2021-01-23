Laura Handley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Handley, LPC
Overview
Laura Handley, LPC is a Counselor in Plano, TX.
Laura Handley works at
Locations
Dh Care Services LLC1400 Preston Rd Ste 400, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 665-9818
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Laura Handley has been my counselor for several years. She is understanding, trustworthy and realistic. When I'm struggling with anxiety, depression and eating disorders, she provides a safe place for me to land. Even with the right meds, I don't expect to be cured. However, she provides great guidance and coping strategies, allowing me to recover and move forward.
About Laura Handley, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1952434938
Frequently Asked Questions
