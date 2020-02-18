Laura Harper accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Harper, LPC
Overview
Laura Harper, LPC is a Counselor in Colorado Springs, CO.
Laura Harper works at
Locations
The Neuroassessment Centre LLC6197 Lehman Dr Ste 105, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Laura is awesome! She has worked with my daughter for over a year and my daughter has changed leap and bounds in this time frame. I will recommend her to everyone!
About Laura Harper, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Laura Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Harper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.