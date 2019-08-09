Laura Hickman, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Hickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Hickman, PMHNP
Overview of Laura Hickman, PMHNP
Laura Hickman, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Arizona State University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Hickman's Office Locations
- 1 3747 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (480) 779-7490
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Laura is a wealth of information! She is kind, empathetic, energetic, smart. She has really helped our family and my 15 year old! I would recommend her and have recommended her. Telemedicine is an excellent option! I am thankful my daughter met her in person a few times but now it's so convenient to do Telemedicine. The great thing about Nurse Practitioners are they listen and truly care, and have years of experience!
About Laura Hickman, PMHNP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366866931
Education & Certifications
- Arizona State University
- University of Iowa
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Hickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Hickman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Laura Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Hickman.
