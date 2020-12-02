See All Clinical Psychologists in Chevy Chase, MD
Dr. Laura Hickok, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Laura Hickok, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chevy Chase, MD. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2 Wisconsin Cir Ste 915, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 (301) 654-2322

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bulimia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Dec 02, 2020
I was a patient of Dr Hickok's for over 10 years where she worked with me through depression, anxiety, self esteem issues, relationship management issues and provided invaluable counsel while I was on a significant weight loss journey after bariatric surgery. She is collaborative, flexible and an advocate. I can't recommend her more highly!
Kris S. — Dec 02, 2020
About Dr. Laura Hickok, PHD

  • Clinical Psychology
  • English
  • 1013107721
Education & Certifications

  • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
