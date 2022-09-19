Laura Hixon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Hixon, PA-C
Laura Hixon, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN.
Chattanooga Ear Nose & Throat Assoc. PC901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 698-8981
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Surely there is not a kinder, more empathetic and knowledgeable PA than Laura Hixon. I intend to never use anyone else.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386182269
Laura Hixon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Hixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Hixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Hixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.