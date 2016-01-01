Laura Kennicutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Kennicutt, FNP-C
Overview of Laura Kennicutt, FNP-C
Laura Kennicutt, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ.
Laura Kennicutt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Laura Kennicutt's Office Locations
-
1
Saguaro Eastside Medical Group6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 275, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 298-0147
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Kennicutt?
About Laura Kennicutt, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730646431
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Kennicutt works at
Laura Kennicutt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Kennicutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Kennicutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Kennicutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.