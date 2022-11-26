Laura Larson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Larson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laura Larson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Everett, WA.
Laura Larson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Western WA Med Grp Gastro4225 Hoyt Ave Ste A, Everett, WA 98203 Directions (425) 259-3122
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Larson?
Laura Larson is friendly and knowledgeable. I feel very comfortable discussing my medical situation with her.
About Laura Larson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1376541599
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Larson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Larson works at
12 patients have reviewed Laura Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Larson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.