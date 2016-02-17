Dr. Liguori accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laura Liguori, PHD
Dr. Laura Liguori, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Milwaukee, WI.
Dr. Liguori works at
Locations
Associated Mental Health Consultants2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 305, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 257-0233
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Liguori is the absolute best. She excels in her field while maintaining a fun and engaging personality. Talking with her is like talking with a friend. A really smart friend that can help you deal with your mental health.
About Dr. Laura Liguori, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
