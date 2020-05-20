Laura Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laura Lynch, CRNP
Laura Lynch, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MD.
Esposito Mayer Hogan & Assoc11085 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste 103, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 997-0580
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Laura Lynch made me feel super comfortable! She was very easy to talk to and relatable, it was my second time seeing her and I felt great after my visit!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124029285
Laura Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Laura Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Lynch.
