Laura Magoffie, FNP-C

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Laura Magoffie, FNP-C

Laura Magoffie, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY.

Laura Magoffie works at Your Health District in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Magoffie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Your Health District
    2525 W Carefree Hwy Ste 118, Phoenix, AZ 85085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 748-9106
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Prolotherapy Injections Chevron Icon
Prolozone® Injections Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Weight-Related Conditions Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 04, 2019
    AZ — Jun 04, 2019
    About Laura Magoffie, FNP-C

    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Magoffie, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Laura Magoffie has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Magoffie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Laura Magoffie works at Your Health District in Phoenix, AZ.

    3 patients have reviewed Laura Magoffie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Magoffie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Magoffie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
