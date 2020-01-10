Laura Maleknia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Maleknia
Overview of Laura Maleknia
Laura Maleknia is a Nurse Practitioner in West Chester, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Laura Maleknia's Office Locations
- 1 1307 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (833) 423-7334
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Maleknia?
Amazing experience. She listened and advised. Very smart and cuts through to the heart of the matter. Highly recommend. Very concise with both taking and giving from a communication standpoint. Showed sincere interest in my health.
About Laura Maleknia
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851874465
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Maleknia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Maleknia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Maleknia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Maleknia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Maleknia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.