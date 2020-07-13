See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Laura Marsan, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Laura Marsan, NP

Laura Marsan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Laura Marsan works at THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL CINCINNATI in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Laura Marsan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Cincinnati Medical Center LLC
    234 Goodman St, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 558-7581
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Laura Marsan, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386046134
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Marsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Marsan works at THE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL CINCINNATI in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Laura Marsan’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Laura Marsan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Marsan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Marsan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Marsan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

