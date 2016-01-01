Laura Matherly, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Matherly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Matherly, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Laura Matherly, ARNP
Laura Matherly, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY.
Laura Matherly works at
Laura Matherly's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology4359 New Shepherdsville Rd Flaget Medical Office B, Bardstown, KY 40004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Laura Matherly, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1871758417
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Laura Matherly accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laura Matherly works at
