See All Family Doctors in Indian Trail, NC
Laura Matta, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Laura Matta, FNP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Laura Matta, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indian Trail, NC. 

Laura Matta works at Novant Health Sun Valley Family Physicians in Indian Trail, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Sun Valley Family Physicians
    1480 Wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC 28079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2983
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Matta?

    Photo: Laura Matta, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Matta, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Matta to family and friends

    Laura Matta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Matta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Matta, FNP.

    About Laura Matta, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1629529664
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Matta, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Matta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Laura Matta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Matta works at Novant Health Sun Valley Family Physicians in Indian Trail, NC. View the full address on Laura Matta’s profile.

    Laura Matta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Matta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Matta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Matta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.