Laura Matta, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laura Matta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laura Matta, FNP
Overview
Laura Matta, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Indian Trail, NC.
Laura Matta works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Sun Valley Family Physicians1480 Wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC 28079 Directions (704) 908-2983
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laura Matta?
About Laura Matta, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1629529664
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Laura Matta using Healthline FindCare.
Laura Matta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laura Matta works at
Laura Matta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Matta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Matta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Matta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.